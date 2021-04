Texas flooding damages homes, closes part of I-10 Violent weather pounding the Midwest left a trail of destruction. There are reports of multiple tornadoes that touched down Tuesday. Animals were rescued when one hit northwest of Springfield, Illinois. Other areas saw high winds that knocked over trucks and damaged homes. Hail the size of golf balls poured down. No one was reported hurt. Flooding is still a major concern in the South. David Begnaud reports from Deweyville, Texas, where much of the town is underwater.