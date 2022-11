Biden begins first leg of foreign trip with climate talks

Megachurch leader charged with murder in death of 11-year-old girl

Waitresses among 9 killed in massacre at bar; cartel messages left behind

Genetic genealogist helps solve case that had "a gnat's eyebrow of DNA"

Exec says note on Trump's personal ledger was "deleted" ahead of grand jury

The House and Senate races that will determine control of Congress

Ukrainian troops move into Kherson after hasty Russian retreat

A federal judge in Texas blocked President Joe Biden's student loan forgiveness plan. U.S. District Judge Mark Pittman ruled the Department of Education violated federal law.

Texas federal judge blocks Biden’s student loan forgiveness plan A federal judge in Texas blocked President Joe Biden's student loan forgiveness plan. U.S. District Judge Mark Pittman ruled the Department of Education violated federal law.

Be the first to know

Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.

Not Now

Turn On