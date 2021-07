Texas federal court stops DACA program, deeming it "illegal" A federal judge in Texas ordered the U.S. government on Friday to close the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program to new applicants, saying the Obama administration did not have the legal authority to grant deportation relief and work permits to undocumented immigrants brought to the U.S. as children. CBS News immigration reporter Camilo Montoya-Galvez joins "CBSN AM" with the latest.