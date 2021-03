Texas congressional candidate Michael Wood on the future of the Republican Party On May 1, voters in Texas' 6th Congressional District will head to the polls to pick a replacement for Republican Congressman Ron Wright, who died in February after contracting COVID-19. Michael Wood, a Republican running for Wright's seat, spoke to CBSN's "Red & Blue" host Elaine Quijano about the pandemic, the future of the GOP and the influx of migrants at the U.S.-Mexico border.