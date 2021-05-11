Live

Texas city ditches buses for Via ride-share

Arlington, Texas, is trading public buses for ride-sharing. Via vans pick up passengers on demand for a $3 ride. Arlington is the first U.S. city to experiment with this kind of venture. Kris Van Cleave reports.
