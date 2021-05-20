Live

Texas carries out first execution in 10 months

Quintin Jones was executed on Wednesday, bringing an end to a 10-month pause in executions in the state of Texas. Jones was convicted of murdering his 83-year-old great aunt in 1999. CBSN Dallas has the story.
