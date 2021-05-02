Live

Watch CBSN Live

Texas boy dies from "dry drowning"

A Texas family is mourning their 4-year-old son who died from an unusual condition called "dry drowning." The little boy had water in his lungs and died nearly a week after going swimming. Brett Buffington of KHOU-TV reports.
