Tesla unveils super-battery to power homes The electronic car maker has come up with large, high-tech batteries to power your home even after the sun goes down. Telsa's founder, Elon Musk, says they will let homeowners store solar power during the day and keep using it at night. CNET.com's senior editor Bridget Carey joins "CBS This Morning: Saturday" to discuss how this could open a whole new way to use clean energy and to save money.