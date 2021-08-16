Live

NHTSA launches probe into Tesla Autopilot system

The U.S. government regulators have opened a formal investigation into Tesla's Autopilot partially-automated driving system after a series of collisions with parked emergency vehicles. CBSN's Tanya Rivero reports.
