Terminally-Ill Ohio woman lives her dream

About a year ago, Lauren Hill was diagnosed with terminal brain cancer. Instead of wallowing in self pity, she set a goal - to try and live long enough to play in her first college game at Mount St. Joseph University. Steve Hartman reports.
