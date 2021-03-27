Live

Watch CBSN Live

Tensions rise in Ferguson ahead of jury decision

Anxiety heightens amid tightened security as Ferguson awaits a delayed grand jury decision. The St. Louis Police Department said there have already been clashes between police and protestors over the last several days. Michelle Miller reports.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.