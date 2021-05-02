Live

Watch CBSN Live

Tensions between U.S., Russia rising in Syria

Tensions between the U.S. and Russia are rising after the U.S. downed a Syrian jet Sunday. Washington and Moscow are backing different sides in Syria's civil war, which has dragged on for more than six years. Holly Williams reports.
