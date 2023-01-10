Tens of thousands evacuated in California due to powerful storms: CBS News Flash Jan. 10, 2023 Tens of thousands of people throughout California are out of their homes as powerful storms hit the region. Forecasters say an inch of rain fell per hour in Montecito, where the entire community is under evacuation orders. A historic $1.1 billion Mega Millions jackpot is up for grabs tonight -- the fifth largest prize in lottery history. And Georgia dominated TCU, 65-7, to win their second straight national championship.