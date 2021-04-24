Live

Watch CBSN Live

Tennessee wildfires force mass evacuations

Thousands of people have fled for their lives as explosive wildfires scorch parts of Tennessee. Larry Waters is the mayor of Sevier County in Tennessee and joins CBSN with the latest on efforts to contain the fires.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.