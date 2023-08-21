"Tennessee 3" State Rep. Justin Pearson: Special session won't address gun violence head on Tennessee lawmakers are holding a special session on public safety Monday following a deadly school shooting in Nashville back in March. The session's likely focus will be on measures addressing school resources, mental health and harsher penalties. State Rep. Justin J. Pearson, one of the Democrats dubbed the "Tennessee Three" after holding a gun control protest on the statehouse floor for which Pearson and another lawmaker were later expelled, joined CBS News to discuss.