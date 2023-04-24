"Tennessee Three" lawmakers to meet with President Biden about gun reform The lawmakers dubbed the "Tennessee Three" will meet with President Biden at the White House Monday. The conversation will focus on how to move forward with common sense gun reform. Earlier this month, Democratic Reps. Gloria Johnson, Justin Jones and Justin Pearson all faced expulsion votes by the state legislature after joining a group of protesters at the state capitol following the mass shooting at a school in Nashville. Jones and Pearson were ousted from their roles and later reinstated by local councils. Johnson survived by a single vote and joined CBS News to talk about their upcoming meeting with the president.