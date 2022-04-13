Ukraine Crisis
Tennessee takes over town's finances
Mason, Tennessee, is a town in financial trouble after years of corruption and mismanagement in an effort to make it better. Town officials charge the state is making the situation worse. David Begnaud reports.
