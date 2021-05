Tenn. judge trades reduced sentences for birth control procedures America's opioid crisis is expanding to a new class of victims: unborn children. In the last decade, states like Tennessee have seen a tenfold rise in the number of babies born with symptoms of withdrawal, also known as Neonatal Abstinence Syndrome (NAS). Now, one judge in White County, Tennessee, is offering a controversial solution to the problem. David Begnaud reports.