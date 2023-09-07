Hurricane Lee
VP Harris Interview
COVID Tests
Trump Investigations
CBS News Live
Managing Your Money
Newsletters
News
US
World
Politics
Entertainment
HealthWatch
MoneyWatch
CBS Village
Technology
Science
Crime
Sports
Essentials
Harris says she and Biden "will win reelection," is prepared to lead "if necessary"
Hurricane Lee expected to be "extremely dangerous" by Friday
Do COVID-19 tests still work after they expire? Here's how to tell.
Most U.S. women still take husband's name after marriage, survey finds
Suspect wanted in Mexico massacre of American family arrested in U.S.
Rescue planned for ill American stuck 3,000 feet inside a Turkish cave
Medical credit cards can be poison for your finances, study finds
Death toll from flooding in Greece, neighboring nations, hits 14
Grizzly involved in attacks near Yellowstone and in Idaho killed
Shows
CBS Mornings
CBS Evening News
60 Minutes
CBS Saturday Morning
Face the Nation
Sunday Morning
48 Hours
CBS Reports
CBS News Mornings
America Decides
Prime Time with John Dickerson
CBS News Weekender
The Takeout
The Uplift
Eye On America
The Dish
Here Comes the Sun
Person To Person
Live
CBS News Live
CBS News Texas
CBS News Baltimore
CBS News Bay Area
CBS News Boston
CBS News Chicago
CBS News Colorado
CBS News Detroit
CBS News Los Angeles
CBS News Miami
CBS News Minnesota
CBS News New York
CBS News Philadelphia
CBS News Pittsburgh
CBS News Sacramento
CBS Sports HQ
Mixible
Local
Baltimore
Bay Area
Boston
Chicago
Colorado
Detroit
Los Angeles
Miami
Minnesota
New York
Philadelphia
Pittsburgh
Sacramento
Texas
More
Latest
Video
Photos
Podcasts
In Depth
Local
A Moment With…
Innovators & Disruptors
Log In
Newsletters
Mobile
RSS
CBS Store
Paramount+
Join Our Talent Community
Davos 2023
Search
Search
Login
Watch CBS News
Landlords charging extra fees amid rising rent
The average cost to rent an apartment or home in the U.S. has soared and now extra fees are being tacked on by some landlords. Tenant attorney Mike Vraa joined CBS News to discuss some of the most egregious fees he's seen.
View CBS News In
CBS News App
Open
Chrome
Safari
Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.
Not Now
Turn On