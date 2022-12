Ten years since Sandy Hook school massacre: CBS News Flash Dec. 14, 2022 Today marks 10 years since the shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School that left 20 first graders and six educators dead. Lawmakers say they’ve reached a “framework” on a government spending bill as they try to avoid a government shutdown at week’s end. And “The Sandman” -- Adam Sandler --- will be the recipient of this year's Mark Twain Prize, one of comedy's highest honors.