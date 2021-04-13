Live

Temporary Syrian ceasefire reached, with caveats

The U.S. and Russia have worked out a deal to stop hostilities in Syria’s nearly five-year-old civil war. The catch: it will not be implemented immediately and will not be permanent. Holly Williams reports from Turkey.
