Live

Watch CBSN Live

Temperatures surge across the country

The U.S. is dealing with oppressive heat as temperatures hit triple digits in multiple cities and dozens of records were broken on Sunday. Meanwhile, the Gulf Coast was hit with torrential rainfall and flooding. Tom Hanson has the story.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.