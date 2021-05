Temperatures hit historic lows For millions it feels like it's been an "ice age" since temperatures were above freezing. The two-week cold spell is finally thawing, but more snow and sleet are on the way Monday. However, Sunday temperatures hit some record lows: -3 in Atlantic City, N.J., breaking the record set on this day in 1884. It's -10 in Hartford, Conn., where it hasn't been this cold since 1912. Boston hit 2 below zero, the coldest January since 1896. Meg Oliver reports on this big chill.