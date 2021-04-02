Teens waiting longer for sex, CDC says

Live

A new study from the Centers for Disease Control shows that teens are waiting longer to have sex, and most are using birth control methods. Also, another danger of cocaine use while pregnant. Eboni Williams reports on the day's top health news.
