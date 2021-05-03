Live

Teens record man drowning in Florida

Florida police say five teenage boys mocked and recorded a man while he was drowning. Authorities have now released the cellphone recording the teens allegedly made. James Sparvero of CBS affiliate WKMG-TV in Orlando reports.
