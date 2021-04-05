Live

Teens create "sleeping beauty" moment for prom

A high school couple in the Bahamas arrived to prom in an ambulance with the girl seemingly unconscious on a stretcher. Her "Prince Charming" woke her up and they both strolled into the dance. The teens were taking part in a "best entrance" contest.
