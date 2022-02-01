Live

Teenager helps sick kids one book at a time

After her dad was diagnosed with cancer, a Maryland teenager realized it was helpful for him to have books to read when he was in the hospital. She's now making sure sick kids have books to read when they are hospitalized. Meg Oliver has more.
