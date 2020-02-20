Marley Dias on her trailblazer For Black History Month, hear from trailblazers about who has inspired them. Activist and author Marley Dias shares how Augusta Baker pushed her to be "great." "Even though I wasn't alive when she was alive, I know that I follow in her footsteps... that I can see and use her history and her example and shine in her light." Baker was a storyteller, editor and librarian. She worked for 37 years in the New York Public Library system, including in the children's section.