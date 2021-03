Teen who filmed George Floyd's fatal arrest testifies during Derek Chauvin's murder trial Six more witnesses delivered emotional testimony during the second day of Derek Chauvin's murder trial. They described seeing the former Minneapolis police officer kneel on George Floyd's neck and ignore pleas to get off of him. CBS News' Jamie Yuccas has the latest, then Vinoo Varghese, a criminal defense attorney and former prosecutor, discusses the impact these testimonies will have on the trial.