Teen accepts plea deal after violent arrest A North Carolina teen who was violently arrested during a possible mental health emergency has pled guilty to two misdemeanor charges in juvenile court. According to his mother, Hayden Long accepted a deal to plead guilty to the assault and underage drinking charges to avoid being tried as an adult for felony assault. Hospital security video shows the 16-year-old being tackled to the ground, shot with a Taser and punched by a sheriff’s deputy while in handcuffs after his mother tried to bring him to the hospital for what she called a mental health crisis.