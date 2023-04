2 teen suspects arrested after deadly Sweet 16 shooting in Alabama, officials say A 17-year-old and a 16-year-old were arrested in Saturday's deadly mass shooting at a Sweet 16 birthday party in Dadeville, Alabama, officials announced Wednesday. The suspects, identified as Ty Reik McCullough and Travis McCullough, were each charged with four counts of reckless murder, Sgt. Jeremy Burkett of the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said. They will be charged as adults, the district attorney said.