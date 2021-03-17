Live

Watch CBSN Live

Teen sues parents for college money

An honor student and cheerleader at Morris Catholic High School, in New Jersey, is suing her parents, claiming they abandoned her when she turned 18, refusing to pay for college. WCBS' Christine Sloan reports.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.