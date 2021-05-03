Live

Teen restaurant worker saves customer's life

It was 16-year-old Austin Goddard's second day on the job at a Skyline Chili restaurant in Ohio when a customer suffered a medical emergency. Fortunately, Austin knew just what to do. Angela Ingram of WKRC-TV reports.
