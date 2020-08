Teen missing for more than a week survived in woods on berries and creek water Gia Fuda, 18, was missing for more than a week before she was found alive in a wooded area east of Seattle. Rescuers found Fuda next to a creek in a steep ravine in the Cascade mountains, and she was reunited with her parents on Saturday. She told her parents her car ran out of gas and she got lost looking for help. Fuda survived on berries and creek water.