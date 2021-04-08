Teen migrant one of millions seeking better life in Germany The U.S. is considering how to play a more active role in helping refugees escape ISIS and warn-torn countries like Syria. Families desperate for freedom are struggling to reach Europe. Many clashed with police in Hungary Monday. The prime minister wants to speed up construction of a fence along the border to keep refugees out. Charlie D'Agata reports from Munich, where he spoke to some migrants who are finally safe after a long journey.