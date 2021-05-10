Live

Teen left for dead confronts gunman in court

Utah girl Deserae Turner, now 15, was shot in the head by two teen boys in February 2017 and left for dead in a ditch. She survived, and spoke directly to her attacker Colter Peterson as he was sentenced Thursday to at least 15 years in prison.
