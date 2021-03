Teen helps save house from fire, tells homeowner to pay it forward A California teen is being lauded after running into a stranger's backyard to prevent a wildfire from spreading. Chris Simmons, 17, and several others ran through a police barricade to stop a fire in San Marcos before it spread from the backyard to the home. Simmons then left a note, telling the homeowner to "return the favor to others." KFMB-TV's Matt Johnson reports.