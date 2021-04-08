Live

Teen chef opens first NYC restaurant

As he prepares for the opening of his first restaurant, Eureka, 16-year-old Flynn McGarry is starting to feel the pressure. However, the teen chef is no stranger to the spotlight. CBS News correspondent Don Dahler reports.
