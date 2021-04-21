Live

Watch CBSN Live

Teen beats odds and survives brain-eating amoeba

Doctors say a Florida teen infected with a brain-eating amoeba is defying the odds and will live to tell his story. He contracted the amoeba while swimming in contaminated waters. Only about three percent of patients survive.
