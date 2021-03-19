Live

Teen battles aggressive flesh-eating bacteria

For three weeks, doctors waged war against a deadly bacteria that threatened to take the life of 13-year-old Trey Lauren. But, as KIRO's Gary Horcher reports, Trey's fighting spirit and the surgeon's skill prevailed.
