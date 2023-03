"Ted Lasso" cast visits White House to discuss mental health The cast of "Ted Lasso" visited the White House and appeared at the daily press briefing to discuss the importance of mental health. "We all know someone who has, or have been that someone ourselves actually, that's struggled, that's felt isolated, that's felt anxious, that has felt alone," said Jason Sudeikis, who plays the Apple TV+ show's title character. Watch his comments.