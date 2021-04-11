Live

Watch CBSN Live

Ted Cruz surpasses Donald Trump in Iowa poll

A new poll out Saturday shows Texas Sen. Ted Cruz ten points ahead of Donald Trump in Iowa for the Republican presidential nomination, 50 days before the first caucuses in the nation. Julianna Goldman reports.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.