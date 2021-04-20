Live

Watch CBSN Live

Ted Cruz steals show at third day of RNC

Ted Cruz made headlines Wednesday night when he didn't endorse Donald Trump during his 20 minute speech at the Republican National Convention. Leslie Sanchez, Nancy Cordes and Steve Chaggaris joined CBSN to talk about the big moment.
