Ted Cruz: Donald Trump "cannot win a majority"

Sen. Ted Cruz argues that popular votes do not win presidential nominations, and Donald Trump will not earn a majority of delegates. "I'll use a football analogy," he added. "If you're on the 30 yard line it's not a touchdown."
