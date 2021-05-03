Live

Tech moguls butt heads over the future of artificial intelligence

Two tech billionaires are clashing over the future of artificial intelligence. Tesla co-founder Elon Musk warned this month that AI is a "fundamental risk to the existence of civilization." Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg criticized those comments during a Facebook Live session without using Musk's name. Robert Safian, editor of Fast Company magazine, joins "CBS This Morning" to discuss advantages and concerns of artificial intelligence.
