Tech moguls butt heads over the future of artificial intelligence Two tech billionaires are clashing over the future of artificial intelligence. Tesla co-founder Elon Musk warned this month that AI is a "fundamental risk to the existence of civilization." Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg criticized those comments during a Facebook Live session without using Musk's name. Robert Safian, editor of Fast Company magazine, joins "CBS This Morning" to discuss advantages and concerns of artificial intelligence.