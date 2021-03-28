Live

Watch CBSN Live

Tech entrepreneur on launching new loan business

PayPal co-founder Max Levchin sits down with "CBS This Morning" to discuss his new venture, Affirm, a consumer finance startup that offers online point of sale loans that allow you to repay in three, six or 12 months.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.