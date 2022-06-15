Team Democracy urges citizens to sign pledge re-committing to free and fair elections A new group called, Team Democracy, is urging citizens, politicians, and organizations to sign a pledge re-committing to America's core principles. The non-profit includes Stanley McChrystal, the former Joint Special Operations Command and Afghanistan War commander, and Doug Lute, who shared with senior investigative correspondent Catherine Herridge why they believe American democracy is facing its greatest threat since the Civil War.