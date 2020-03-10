How to talk to kids about racism Headlines across the country referred to Monday’s stock market plunge as “Black Monday,” one of many ways racism has become entwined in American culture. CBS News contributor Ibram X. Kendi won a national book award for his book tackling America’s long history with racism. Kendi is now teaming up with author Jason Reynolds to rework it for a younger audience, “Stamped: Racism, Antiracism, and You: A Remix of the National Book Award-Winning Stamped from the Beginning.” The duo joins “CBS This Morning” to preview the book, aimed at readers aged 12 and older.