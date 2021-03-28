Teachers turn to online donors to fund classrooms

Live

Many school districts across the country face budget cuts just about every year. In Chicago, teachers are turning to crowdfunding website Donors Choose, which helps them raise funds for classroom necessities. Adriana Diaz reports.
