Teachers push for return to remote learning as COVID surges across U.S. Schools across the country are struggling with whether to return to remote learning as COVID-19 infections, hospitalizations and deaths increase. Many teachers who once pushed for in-person learning are now urging state lawmakers and school districts to offer remote options. CEO of Braintrust Tutors Mara Koffmann joined CBSN's Lana Zak to discuss the impact this has on children.